Pappy's Cookin'

Come in and enjoy!!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

2135 ARGILLITE RD • $

Avg 4.5 (262 reviews)

Popular Items

Momma’s Biscuit & Pappy’s Gravy$3.99
Cheeseburger$5.99
Soup Beans Dinner$6.99
Sunday / Chicken & Dumplings$8.99
Country Fried Steak Dinner$8.99
Chicken Sizzler$9.49
Plain Jane$5.79
Deep Fried Pickles$6.99
Spaghetti Dinner$7.99
Corn Bread (2 Pieces)$1.99
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

Location

2135 ARGILLITE RD

Flatwoods KY

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
