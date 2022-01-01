Pappy's Schoolhouse Restaurant & Tavern

Trattoria 903

No reviews yet

Trattoria 903 is one of the finest Mediterranean restaurants you will find, not just in the entire Pocono area, but anywhere. Owner and head chef Hassan uses only the highest quality ingredients and prepares them with creativity and style. Traditional dishes of chicken, veal, seafood, and pasta are all made from scratch and among best you will find anywhere. Trattoria 903 also makes unique gourmet pizzas and classic Margarita pizza.

​

Please browse our menus. Trattoria 903 also offers daily specials based on what is available in markets offering the freshest and best quality foods. There are daily specials that range from fresh seafood, hand-cut steaks, to homemade pastas and soups.

