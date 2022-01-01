Go
  • Lehighton
  • /
  • Pappy's Schoolhouse Restaurant & Tavern

Pappy's Schoolhouse Restaurant & Tavern

We are open Monday-Sunday but hours are as follows.
Mon-Thurs: 3pm-12am And
Fri-Sun: 11am-2am

4740 Long Run Rd

Location

4740 Long Run Rd

Lehighton PA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Trattoria 903

Trattoria 903 is one of the finest Mediterranean restaurants you will find, not just in the entire Pocono area, but anywhere. Owner and head chef Hassan uses only the highest quality ingredients and prepares them with creativity and style. Traditional dishes of chicken, veal, seafood, and pasta are all made from scratch and among best you will find anywhere. Trattoria 903 also makes unique gourmet pizzas and classic Margarita pizza.

Please browse our menus. Trattoria 903 also offers daily specials based on what is available in markets offering the freshest and best quality foods. There are daily specials that range from fresh seafood, hand-cut steaks, to homemade pastas and soups.

Perch at Jim Thorpe

Come hang at our Perch!

The Gorge Eatery at The Hofford Mill

Contemporary American eatery serving up a limited menu of tasty delights focusing on premium ingredients in a unique spacious environment

Riverwalck Saloon

Come in and enjoy!

