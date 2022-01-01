Papsy's Place

Go
Family owned soft serve ice cream, sorbet and frozen yogurt shop with additional sweet treats such as hot drinks, baked goods and soup. We always have a variety of dairy free options as well.
Due to COVID-19 We are currently open for curbside pick-up and patio seating. Place your order online and we will bring it out to you. Simply give us a call and let us know you have arrived. If you prefer to order in person, try our new walk-up window located on the back patio.

115 West Main St

Popular Items

Eggnog
Hot Chocolate$3.95
Bagged Large Buttercream Cookie$2.00
Flavor of the Day Hurricane
ULTIMATE PEANUT BUTTER CUP$7.00
Smooth and creamy soft-serve cream nestled in a homemade waffle bowl, drizzled with hot fudge and Reese's Peanut Butter sauce. Then topped with chopped Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, chocolate chips and finished off with fluffy whipped cream, sprinkles, chocolate dust and a Nutty Buddy bar.
Location

115 West Main St

Wilmington OH

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
