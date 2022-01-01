Go
Parada - Walnut Creek

7001 Sunne Ln, Suite 116

Popular Items

Arroz con Pollo$24.00
Chicken paella, bomba rice, cilantro- beer base and huancaina
Chicken Noodle soup$13.50
classic Peruvian hangover soup with rice noodles, cilantro-ginger base, & vegetables
Chicken Empanada Trio$20.00
Three delicious home made empanadas fill with chicken and Peruvian spices!
Lomo Saltado$26.00
stir-fried chicken or beef tenderloin with onions, tomatoes, gluten-free soy sauce
Alfajores$10.00
Our homemade Peruvian cookies filled with dulce de leche
Beef Empanada Trio$20.00
Three delicious home made empanadas fill with ground beef
Plantanos Fritos$10.00
ripe plantains sweet, creamy center and caramelized around the edges.
Cebiche de Pescado$23.00
Fresh fish in lime juice, aji rocoto leche de tigre
Yucca fries$10.00
These baked fries native to Peru are large, golden and crispy on the outside & soft on the inside.
Mushroom Empanada Trio$20.00
Three delicious home made empanadas Fill with portobello mushrooms, Not vegan made with cheese
Location

Walnut Creek CA

SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
