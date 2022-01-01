Go
Toast

Paradiddle's Cafe

Spend some time sipping your favorite coffee drinks and enjoying our tasty offerings of sweets, sandwiches and salads, all the while relaxing to the lively jazz from long ago!

1003 N. Monroe Street

No reviews yet

Location

1003 N. Monroe Street

Waterloo WI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

River Bend Resort

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Hering's Fish Bowl

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Deerfield Coffeehouse

No reviews yet

Serving the community one cup of coffee at a time! We also serve breakfasts, lunches, and amazing bakery delights. We are happy to prep your food and have it ready for Pick Up!

Milio's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston