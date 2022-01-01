Paradise Bakery
Come in and enjoy!
1819 Farnam Street
Popular Items
Location
1819 Farnam Street
Omaha NE
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Gandolfo's NY Deli
Serving the best sandwiches in the Omaha area since 2005!
Mercury
Mercury is a contemporary mid-century cocktail lounge. We sometimes play yacht rock.
801 Chophouse
Come in and enjoy!
Cumbia Downtown
When people ask if we are a bar or a restaurant, we have trouble answering because we are so much more than that.
We are a "parche," a place where people can come and relax, hang out and enjoy. We are proud to be a Latin bar with a small menu of snacks and bites inspired by our heritage.