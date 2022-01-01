Go
Paradise Bakery

1819 Farnam Street

Popular Items

Flat Bread Pizza$5.19
This personal sized pizza comes in cheese, beef pepperoni and a specialty variety for this day.
Canned Pop$0.93
Southwest Wrap$6.54
Romaine lettuce, pepper jack cheese, tortilla strips. Topped with our homemade spicy Caesar dressing.
Strawberry Salad$7.95
Caesar Wrap$6.54
Romaine lettuce, Asiago-Parmesan cheese, roasted chicken, a few croutons and our Caesar dressing.
Chicken Caesar Salad$6.79
Nacho$3.27
A stadium classic with white corn chips, nacho cheese and jalapenos upon request.
Turkey Bacon Wrap$6.54
Taco Salad Cx$6.79
Ceasar Wrap$6.54
Location

Omaha NE

Sunday5:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 12:00 pm
