Paradise Bakery

120 Regency Parkway

Popular Items

Asian Chicken$8.29
Shredded Napa cabbage, carrots, green onions and edamame tossed with sweet soy dressing and topped with chow mein noodles Asian garlic antibiotic free chicken.
Cookies
Paradise Cobb$9.39
Romaine, tomatoes, red onions, avocado, bacon, Gorgonzola cheese and hard boiled egg tossed in Balsamic vinaigrette with a drizzle of ranch dressing.
Paradise Club$7.69
Oven roasted turkey breast, ham, smoked bacon with creamy Dijon-mayo vinaigrette on our buttery and flaky croissant.
Southwest Chicken Caesar$8.29
Chopped romaine lettuce with antibiotic free chicken tossed with Chipotle Caesar dressing, pepper jack cheese and crispy tortilla strips.
Bowl of Soup$6.29
Southwest Breakfast Wrap$6.99
Fresh cracked scrambled eggs, smoked bacon, black beans, green chilies, roasted corn jicama and cheddar cheese wrapped in a traditional flour tortilla.
Chicken Walnut$7.69
Our classic made from scratch chicken walnut salad with mayo on our Paradise molasses bread.
You Choose 2 - Cafe$8.79
You Choose 2 - Signature$9.79
Location

Omaha NE

Omaha NE

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
