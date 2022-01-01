Juice & Smoothies
Paradise Bowls Irvine
Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM
No reviews yet
3972 Barranca Pkwy Unit L
Irvine, CA 92606
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Location
3972 Barranca Pkwy Unit L, Irvine CA 92606
Nearby restaurants
Tastea
Come in and enjoy!
Southern Spice - Irvine
Explore a sea of flavours & signature dishes from diverse regions of India at Southern Spice.
Paris Baguette
Come in and enjoy!
DonerG
Come in and enjoy!