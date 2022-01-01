Go
Paradise Creek Brewery

Full-service restaurant in Pullman's downtown. Located in the historic Old Post Office built-in 1930.

245 SE Paradise St.

Popular Items

Potstickers$8.00
a handful of chicken or vegetable potstickers
- PCB Burger$14.35
half-pound ground angus patty with green leaf lettuce, mayo, tomato and red onion
Sweet Potato Fries$5.35
Fried sweet potato fries, gluten free
- Ginger Chicken Salad$13.35
grilled chicken breast, baby greens, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, mandarin oranges, pineapple, green onion, sprouts and roasted peanuts with a ginger soy dressing
- Mediterranean Salmon Burger$14.85
alaskan salmon burger, lettuce, tomato, feta mayo and housemade tzatziki
- Cougar Gold Mac-n-Cheese$15.85
Our famous dish served in a bowl topped with shredded cougar gold cheese and toasted panko. vegetarian.
- House Salad$11.35
artisan greens with cucumbers, grape tomatoes, mandarin oranges, candied pecans and honey balsamic vinaigrette.
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.35
applewood-smoked pulled pork, mango coleslaw and chef's bbq sauce on a ciabatta roll
- Spicy Bleu Burger$15.85
half-pound ground angus patty with green leaf lettuce, mayo, tomato, red onion, pepperjam, peppered bacon and blue cheese spread
- Turkey Club$14.85
thin sliced turkey breast, pepper-jack cheese, bacon, guacamole, mayo, tomato and lettuce on a ciabatta roll.
Location

245 SE Paradise St.

Pullman WA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

