Paradise Mexican Restaurant
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
76 Reviews
$
699 W Michigan Ave
Saline, MI 48176
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
699 W Michigan Ave, Saline MI 48176
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Salt Springs Brewery
Salt Springs offers handcrafted & locally sourced food, true-to-style craft beer, cider, wine, and spirits. We're in a 121 year old former church in the heart of Saline featuring expansive panels of stained glass panels inside and an outdoor Biergarten!
Wacker Chemical
Come in and enjoy!
Zingerman's Bakehouse - Advanced
Zingerman's Bakehouse. Baking for Ann Arbor since 1992!
Zingerman's Creamery
Come in and enjoy!