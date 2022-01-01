Go
Paradise Mexican Restaurant image

Paradise Mexican Restaurant

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

76 Reviews

$

699 W Michigan Ave

Saline, MI 48176

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

699 W Michigan Ave, Saline MI 48176

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Salt Springs Brewery

No reviews yet

Salt Springs offers handcrafted & locally sourced food, true-to-style craft beer, cider, wine, and spirits. We're in a 121 year old former church in the heart of Saline featuring expansive panels of stained glass panels inside and an outdoor Biergarten!

Wacker Chemical

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Zingerman's Bakehouse - Advanced

No reviews yet

Zingerman's Bakehouse. Baking for Ann Arbor since 1992!

Zingerman's Creamery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Paradise Mexican Restaurant

orange star4.5 • 76 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston