Paradise on Ice - Austin

Take a trip to Paradise On Ice LLC and enjoy Daiquiris and Margaritas to go as well as Jell-O shots & Soaked gummy's. Let’s create your own Paradise!

8820 Burnet RD STE 505

Popular Items

Mango - Kiwi Jello Shot$1.50
Tequila Worms$1.75
Endless Love (Straw + Watermelon)
Strawberry & Watermelon
Watermelon Jello Shot$1.50
Life Meets Paradise (Pina + Straw)
Pina Colada & Strawberry
Mangonada (Mango + Chamoy & Tajin)
Captain Chill (TIP & Pina C)
Trouble & Pina Colada
Laid in the Shade (Straw + Mango)
Strawberry & Mango
Ocean Lava (Pina + Blue Hawaiian)
Pina Colada &Blue Hawaiian
Create Your Own
8820 Burnet RD STE 505

Austin TX

Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
