Paradise on Ice - Austin
Take a trip to Paradise On Ice LLC and enjoy Daiquiris and Margaritas to go as well as Jell-O shots & Soaked gummy's. Let’s create your own Paradise!
8820 Burnet RD STE 505
Popular Items
Location
8820 Burnet RD STE 505
Austin TX
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Humpty's Wall of breakFAST
Now Open! Come in and enjoy!
Waterloo Ice House
Serving Austin since the Hippies showed up!
SLAB BBQ
Come in and enjoy!
Emerald Tavern Games and Cafe
British pub inspired food. Featuring an espresso bar, f ull cocktail bar, and featuring 32 beers on draft with a focus on the best British and European imports and American craft.
Texas' premiere board gaming pub, we stock the best in table top gaming.