Paradise Park Cafe

Healthy California Eats
Craft Coffee and Teas
Organic Smoothies
Fresh Pressed Juices
Beer & Wine
Yummy NomNoms all day long

PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

6334 San Pablo Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (1784 reviews)

Popular Items

Latte$3.75
Turkey, Avocado and Bacon$11.95
Nitrite free Turkey, Lettuce, tomato, mustard & mayo on a baguette
Paradise Salad$12.95
Customer Favorite packed w/vitamins.
Organic Greens w/hot&cold seasonal veggies (grilled asparagus), carrots, radish, mint, sugar snap peas, pickled red onion, fried onions, toasted peanuts citrus vinaigrette.
Choice of Vietnamese Style ground chicken sausage, grilled chicken, or chickpea tofu
Vegan Wrap$11.95
Fried Chickpea tofu, arugula, carrots, radishes, snap peas, sunflower seeds, avocado, orange citrus vinaigrette wrapped with lavash
Buddha Bowl$11.95
Wheat Berries, roasted cauliflower, sweet potato, carrots, shredded raw beets, seasoned fried chickpeas, baby spinach, avocado, chickpea tofu, miso tahini dressing. (This is a cold salad)
Vegan Breakfast Burrito$9.95
Housemade Chickpea Tofu, pico de gallo, black beans, roasted red peppers, cashew sour cream in a flour tortilla. Served w/tater tots
House Coffee 16oz$3.25
Paradise Egg Sandwich$8.95
Popular Item.
Scrambled egg, cheddar, tomato, bacon, arugula on pain de mie or english muffin w/black pepper & garlic aioli
Tuna Salad Sandwich$10.95
Albacore Tuna, dill, lettuce tomato, onion, mustard, mayo, pickles
Vegan Banhmi$11.95
Shredded carrots, jalapeno, red onions, cabbage, cilantro, grilled pineapple, vegan mayo sriracha. Served on a baguette
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6334 San Pablo Ave

Oakland CA

Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
