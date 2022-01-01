Paradise Park Cafe
Healthy California Eats
Craft Coffee and Teas
Organic Smoothies
Fresh Pressed Juices
Beer & Wine
Yummy NomNoms all day long
PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
6334 San Pablo Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
6334 San Pablo Ave
Oakland CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
