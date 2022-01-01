Go
Paradise Shores 4

Come in and enjoy!

FRENCH FRIES

26364 Co Hwy M • $$$

Avg 4 (19 reviews)

Popular Items

Sauteed Vegetable$4.00
Garlic Pizza Fries$10.00
Farm Country Smothered Chicken$18.00
Generously seasoned chicken breast char-broiled and covered with provolone cheese, sautéed mushrooms, and caramelized onions.
Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries$5.00
Kids Spaghetti$5.00
Lake Holcombe Burger$10.00
Locally sourced fresh 1/2 lb ground beef on a toasted brioche bun with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion.
Old Country Trail Reuben$15.00
Tender cooked in-house corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and 1000 island dressing between grilled thick cut marble rye, served with house cut dill and sea salt fries.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Catering
Buffet
Delivery
Takeout

Location

26364 Co Hwy M

Holcombe WI

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
