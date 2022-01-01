Paradise Valley restaurants you'll love

Go
Paradise Valley restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Paradise Valley

Paradise Valley's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Thai
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Scroll right

Must-try Paradise Valley restaurants

Cat's Pajamas Bistro- Scottsdale image

 

Cat's Pajamas Bistro- Scottsdale

10315-10323 N Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cat's Bistro Burger$18.00
Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
Chef Petit Salad$8.00
More about Cat's Pajamas Bistro- Scottsdale
Roka Akor | Scottsdale image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS

Roka Akor | Scottsdale

7299 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale

Avg 4.6 (4685 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Butterfish Tataki$14.00
White Asparagus, Yuzu Shallot Dressing
Steamed Edamame$5.00
Sea Salt
Spicy Tuna Roll$15.00
Sesame, Chili, Yamagobo, Asparagus
More about Roka Akor | Scottsdale
Soi 4 Bangkok Eatery image

 

Soi 4 Bangkok Eatery

8787 N. Scottsdale Rd, Paradise Valley

Avg 4.5 (1267 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kieow Tod$12.00
Shrimp and chicken dumplings
Drunken Beef$17.00
Skirt beef and green beans with chili brandy sauce
Dtom Kha Gai$7.00
Coconut chicken soup
More about Soi 4 Bangkok Eatery
Pomo Pizzeria Napoletana image

 

Pomo Pizzeria Napoletana

8977 N Scottsdale Rd. #504, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
TAGLIATELLE BOLOGNESE$16.95
Authentic bolognese meat sauce, sweet peas and parmigiano
MINESTRONE$8.95
Italian style housemade broth, mixed vegetables and evoo (vegan).
TOTO SAPORE$16.95
prosciutto cotto, sausage, salame piccante, salame parma, tomato sauce, mozzarella and basil
More about Pomo Pizzeria Napoletana
Roka Akor | Scottsdale image

 

Roka Akor | Scottsdale

7299 N. Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Nigiri Chef’s Selection$28.00
Nigiri Chef’s Selection 5 types (1 pc each)
Tuna Salmon Roll$18.00
Daikon, Asparagus, Wasabi Ginger
Wagyu Beef, Kimchi Dumplings$16.00
Prime Beef, Kimchi Dumplings
More about Roka Akor | Scottsdale
Happy's Hamburgers image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Happy's Hamburgers

10435 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale

Avg 4.7 (676 reviews)
Takeout
More about Happy's Hamburgers
Happy's Hamburgers image

 

Happy's Hamburgers

10435 North Scottsdale Rd, Paradise Valley

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Happy's Hamburgers
Banner pic

 

Scramble - Scottsdale

6590 N. Scottsdale Rd #100, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Scramble - Scottsdale
Koibito Poke - TN - Gainey Ranch image

 

Koibito Poke - TN - Gainey Ranch

8977 N Scottsdale Rd Suite 503, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Koibito Poke - TN - Gainey Ranch

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Paradise Valley

Tuna Rolls

Chili

Salmon

Salmon Rolls

Nigiri

Avocado Rolls

Dumplings

Edamame

Map

More near Paradise Valley to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (90 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (41 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Tolleson

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (81 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston