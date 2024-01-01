Lox in Paradise Valley
Paradise Valley restaurants that serve lox
Scramble - Scottsdale
6590 N. Scottsdale Rd #100, Scottsdale
|Lox Platter
|$14.69
Smoked salmon, toasted bagel, cream cheese, red onion, tomatoes & capers
New York Bagels 'N Bialys - Shea - 01 - 10320 N Scottsdale Rd
10320 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale
|Lox Sandwich (*)
|$12.99
Delight in a taste of tradition with our Classic Lox Bagel. We start with a fresh, chewy bagel and top it with silky-smooth smoked salmon (lox), ripe tomato slices, and crisp onion rings. The combination of flavors and textures is simply divine. Want to elevate your experience? Add a hint of briny goodness with capers for just $0.50 extra. Feeling extra indulgent? Opt for our "Open-Face with Double the Goodies" option, where we load your bagel with an abundance of lox, tomato, onion, and capers, creating a feast for your senses. For this deluxe treat, add $3.99 to savor even more of your favorites. Experience a timeless classic or take it to the next level — the choice is yours!
|Nova Lox Lb
|$47.99