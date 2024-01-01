Lox in Paradise Valley

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scramble - Scottsdale

6590 N. Scottsdale Rd #100, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lox Platter$14.69
Smoked salmon, toasted bagel, cream cheese, red onion, tomatoes & capers
More about Scramble - Scottsdale
Item pic

 

New York Bagels 'N Bialys - Shea - 01 - 10320 N Scottsdale Rd

10320 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lox Sandwich (*)$12.99
Delight in a taste of tradition with our Classic Lox Bagel. We start with a fresh, chewy bagel and top it with silky-smooth smoked salmon (lox), ripe tomato slices, and crisp onion rings. The combination of flavors and textures is simply divine. Want to elevate your experience? Add a hint of briny goodness with capers for just $0.50 extra. Feeling extra indulgent? Opt for our "Open-Face with Double the Goodies" option, where we load your bagel with an abundance of lox, tomato, onion, and capers, creating a feast for your senses. For this deluxe treat, add $3.99 to savor even more of your favorites. Experience a timeless classic or take it to the next level — the choice is yours!
Nova Lox Lb$47.99
More about New York Bagels 'N Bialys - Shea - 01 - 10320 N Scottsdale Rd

