Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sticky rice in Paradise Valley

Go
Paradise Valley restaurants
Toast

Paradise Valley restaurants that serve sticky rice

Main pic

 

Totties Asian Fusion 2 - 6204 N Scottsdale rd.

6204 N Scottsdale rd., Paradise Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sticky Rice$3.00
More about Totties Asian Fusion 2 - 6204 N Scottsdale rd.
Soi 4 Bangkok Eatery image

 

Soi 4 Bangkok Eatery

8787 N. Scottsdale Rd, Paradise Valley

Avg 4.5 (1267 reviews)
Takeout
Mango Sticky Rice$8.00
Sticky Rice$3.00
More about Soi 4 Bangkok Eatery

Browse other tasty dishes in Paradise Valley

Burritos

Curry

Edamame

Salmon

Pad Thai

Dumplings

Cake

Map

More near Paradise Valley to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (302 restaurants)

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (125 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (96 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (69 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Tolleson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (302 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (560 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (212 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (381 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (73 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (376 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston