Sticky rice in
Paradise Valley
/
Paradise Valley
/
Sticky Rice
Paradise Valley restaurants that serve sticky rice
Totties Asian Fusion 2 - 6204 N Scottsdale rd.
6204 N Scottsdale rd., Paradise Valley
No reviews yet
Sticky Rice
$3.00
More about Totties Asian Fusion 2 - 6204 N Scottsdale rd.
Soi 4 Bangkok Eatery
8787 N. Scottsdale Rd, Paradise Valley
Avg 4.5
(1267 reviews)
Mango Sticky Rice
$8.00
Sticky Rice
$3.00
More about Soi 4 Bangkok Eatery
