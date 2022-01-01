Go
Banner picView gallery

Paradise World Foods & Smoothies

Open today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1058 SR 436

Casselberry, FL 32707

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Menu

Most Popular

BLAT
$8.99

Crisped bacon, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, lite mayo, on 9 seeds multi grain sliced bread.

Popular
Bacon Ranch & Turkey
$8.99

Ciabatta, bacon, turkey, ranch, tomato, lettuce, Swiss.

Popular
Supreme Club
$8.99

Ham, turkey, bacon, Asiago , Parmesan cheese , sliced tomato, romaine lettuce, chipotle mayo on 9 Seed'licious multi grain bread.

Popular
Miami Panini
$9.49

Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, diced tomato, mozzarella, garlic, basil mayo romaine lettuce.

Popular
My Paradise
$6.49

choose 3 Fruits & 1 supplement

Popular
Choco Loco
$6.49

banana, non-fat yogurt, dark chocolate

Popular
Green Vibe
$6.49

mango, pineapple, kiwi, passionfruit, spinach, kale

Popular
New King Caesar
$9.49

Grilled chicken romaine, lettuce, kale, spinach shaved parmesan, diced tomato, croutons, rich creamy Caesar dressing.

Popular
Cabo shrimp
$9.49

Garlic shrimp, cheddar cheese, avocado spread, rice, beans tomato salsa.

Popular
Mediterranean Veggie
$9.49

Hummus, white rice, feta cheese, romaine lettuce, sliced parmesan. Onions, tomato, cucumber, lemon vinaigrette.

Popular

Turkey Bacon

Bacon Ranch & Turkey
$8.99

Ciabatta, bacon, turkey, ranch, tomato, lettuce, Swiss.

Popular

Paninis

Miami Panini
$9.49

Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, diced tomato, mozzarella, garlic, basil mayo romaine lettuce.

Popular
Veggie Panini
$9.49

roasted peppers, onions, zucchini, Parmesan cheese, Asiago cheese, tomato, spinach, banana peppers

Quesadillas

Zuquini Mushroom Quesadilla
$7.49

grilled peppers ,Zucchini, mushrooms, cilantro, white cheddar cheese,queso fresco grilled onion.

Chicken Cheese Quesadilla
$5.99

Turkey Wraps

Cali turkey wrap
$9.49

Sliced turkey deli turkey breast, romaine lettuce, Mayo, avocado spread, tomatoes, pepper jack cheese.

More

Turkey Cheddar Wrap/Quesadilla
$5.99
Chips
$1.49
Pink Berrys
$3.49

Strawberry blueberry,cranberry

Chicken Club
$9.49

Grilled chicken, spiced pepperjack cheese, chipotle mayo, diced tomato, lite mixed greens, bell peppers.

Hawaiian BBQ
$7.49
Raspberry
$6.49

raspberries, passionfruit, guava

Bahama Mama
$6.49

strawberries, pineapple, coconut, non-fat yogurt, white chocolate

Pina Colada
$6.49

pineapple, coconut, non-fat yogurt, shaved coconut (topping )

Pink Lemonade
$6.49

strawberries, lemon juice, immune boost

Guavacolada
$6.49

pineapple, guava, lime, coconut

Paradise Beach
$6.49

strawberries, pineapple, mango, orange juice

Health PBJ
$6.99

blueberries, banana, strawberries, peanut butter, fat burner

Complete
$6.99

banana, Chia seeds, almonds, oats, cinnamon, dates, almond butter

PB Monster
$6.99

Peanut Butter, banana, non-fat yogurt, multivitamin, whey protein

Weight Control
$10.00
See full menu

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Location

1058 SR 436, Casselberry FL 32707

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
BG pic
Paradise World Foods & Smoothies image

Similar restaurants in your area

Vinzo's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Casselberry
orange starNo Reviews
1006 FL-436 Casselbeerry, FL 32707
View restaurantnext
Asia Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
5405 Lake Howell Rd Winter Park, FL 32792
View restaurantnext
Agave Azul: Winter Springs - 5248 Red Bug Lake Road
orange starNo Reviews
5248 Red Bug Lake Road Winter Springs, FL 32708
View restaurantnext
Gator's Dockside at Winter Springs
orange starNo Reviews
5275 Red Bug Lake Road Winter Springs, FL 32708
View restaurantnext
Sanford Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
160 Independence Lane Maitland, FL 32751
View restaurantnext
PITA Mediterranean Street Food - Maitland, FL
orange starNo Reviews
400 N. Orlando Ave Maitland, FL 32751
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Casselberry

Longwood

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Winter Springs

No reviews yet

Maitland

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Altamonte Springs

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Winter Park

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Lake Mary

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Oviedo

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Sanford

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Apopka

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Paradise World Foods & Smoothies

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston