Paradise Springs Artisan Food Truck

Artisan Food and Private Event Catering
Located at Paradise Springs Winery

13219 Yates Ford Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

The Bee Keeper Pizza$17.00
hot capocollo, tomato sauce, mozzarella, spicy honey
Mexican Coke$4.00
Big ol' cookie$2.00
filled with chunky chocolate chips
Chips$2.00
The Bombay Tandoor$17.00
Bombay Tandoor Butter Chicken Sauce, grilled chicken, shredded mozzarella, red onion, cilantro
Margherita Pizza$15.00
san marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, torn basil
Put a fig on it$18.00
Tomato sauce, salami, mozzarella, black mission’s fig, Gorgonzola
Pepperoni Pizza$15.00
san marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, hand-sliced artisan pepperoni
Back to Basics$13.00
san marzano tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella
Water$2.00
Location

13219 Yates Ford Rd

Clifton VA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
