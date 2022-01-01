Go
Toast

Paradita

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

5959 SHELLMOUND ST • $$

Avg 3.8 (685 reviews)

Popular Items

Bowl Aji chicken$17.00
Stewed chicken in Peruvian aji Amarillo pepper & cheese sauce with potato, Botija olive & egg
Platano Frito$5.00
Fried plantains with tamarindo sauce
Alfajores$4.00
Our famous Peruvian Artisanal cookie…
Rich dulce de leche filled shortbread
Cookies with powdered sugar
Arroz Chaufa$17.00
Peruvian-style fried rice with pork belly
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Bowl Lomito$19.00
Stir-fried beef tenderlion with tomatoes, onions, cilantro & soy sauce, topped with fries
Quinoa Salad$14.00
Toasted quinoa, mixed greens, tomatoes, choclo, green apple, queso fresco, passion fruit vinaigrette
Yucca Fries$6.00
Pollipapas$14.50
Loaded french fries with chicken chicharrones, huancaina, feta, and cilantro.
1\\2 Chicken$17.00
Mary's Organic Rotisserie chicken marinated in our famous Peruvian seasoning. The meal comes with french fries and Huancaina & Chimichurri sauce.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Buffet
Takeout

Location

5959 SHELLMOUND ST

Emeryville CA

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pizzeria Mercato

No reviews yet

Neo-Neapolitan Style Pizzas, fresh pastas, sandwiches and salads

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0054

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Townhouse Emeryville

No reviews yet

Townhouse has been an Emeryville staple for 30 years, serving classic American comfort food in a warm and inviting space. With an expanded patio, safe indoor dining, a new chef with a fresh menu, we look forward to welcoming you back to the new Townhouse.

Togo's

No reviews yet

Corporate Location

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston