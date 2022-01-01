Go
Toast

Paragon Tap and Table

If you want your order delivered,
please call 732-931-1776

TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

77 Central Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (864 reviews)

Popular Items

Seared Salmon$28.00
Corn & Shrimp Risotto, Fava Bean, Shiitake Mushrooms, Artichoke Puree
Short Ribs$26.00
Served w/ Smashed Potatoes & Roasted Vegetables
Cup French Onion Soup$6.00
Herb Crouton & Swiss
Sante Fe Chicken Salad$16.00
Blackened Chicken, Mixed Greens, Chopped Bacon, Diced Avocado, Fresh Corn, Diced Tomatoes, Black Beans, Diced Red Onions & Tortilla Chips w/ Santa Fe Dressing
Pistachio Cake$8.00
Butternut Ravioli$18.00
Cremini Mushrooms, Diced Butternut Squash, Shallots, Sage Cream Sauce
Kid's Mac N Cheese$7.00
Seafood Risotto$30.00
Mussels, Scallops, Shrimp, Clams and Calamari in a Creamy Tomato Risotto topped with Parmesan
Lobster Corn Fritters$18.00
Served with Cilantro Lime Slaw & Chipotle Aioli
Pork - Street Taco$3.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

77 Central Ave

Clark NJ

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Central Kitchen & Cocktails

No reviews yet

Full service bar and restaurant

IMM THAI

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Tarantellas

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bistro 1051

No reviews yet

Italian Seafood Grill & Sushi Bar

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston