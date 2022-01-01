Go
Paragon Seattle

Pacific Northwest Cuisine featuring locally sourced, organic ingredients when possible. We feature a nice natural wine list by the bottle and 15 local beers on draft for growler fills. Join us for our next Supper Club to support local musicians or try one of our take home meal kits.

SMOKED SALMON • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

2125 Queen Anne Ave N • $$

Avg 4.2 (327 reviews)

Popular Items

Charcuterie Board$25.00
Our selection of local and imported charcuterie and cheeses + accoutrements.
Current selections:
Brasciola [imported Italy]
Salame [imported Italy]
Cappicola [imported Italy]
Sardines in Olive Oil [imported, Spain]
Dinah’s Cheese [local, Kurtwood Farms]
Gruyere [Imported, Switzerland]
Bleu Cheese [Local, Two Sisters Creamery]
Picallili [house made]
Spiced Nuts [house made]
Pickled Seasonal Veg
Selections vary by availability and season.
The Para-Gone Burger$18.00
Painted hills ground beef, duck fat caramélized onions, tomato chutney, pickled habanero relish, arugula, brioche bun.
Ask us about the name at pick up!
Burrata$17.00
with date, bacon and fig compote, za'atar, red endive, arugula, bacon vinaigrette, cara cara orange

*While this dish is delicious in all forms, it doesn’t always transport well. We recommend soaking up any extra whey (milky white liquid from the burrata) with crusty bread.*
Arancini$14.00
With pesto, tomatoes, goat cheese and romesco sauce.
Fish & Chips$16.00
A 4oz or a half pound portion of locally caught rock fish battered and fried to perfection with Chef's recipe from his time in Ireland. Served with house tartar and your choice of side.
Location

2125 Queen Anne Ave N

Seattle WA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
