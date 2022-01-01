Go
Parallel Wine & Whiskey Bar

Parallel Wine & Whiskey Bar is an original concept founded in 2010 with 60+Wines by the glass, 80 Craft Beer Offerings, 300 Bourbon & Whiskey selections and Chef Prepared Cuisine. We pride our concept in being an adult atmosphere for quality food and beverage in an upscale but casual setting.

43135 Broadlands Center Plaza #121

Location

Broadlands VA

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
