Paramount restaurants you'll love

More about Smoke and Fire Social Eatery
Smoke and Fire Social Eatery
8009 Alondra, Paramount
|Popular items
|Nashville Hot Chicken
|$12.99
|Brisket Mac
|$12.99
|Waffle Fries
|$4.99
More about Alondras
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Alondras
8411 Alondra Blvd, Paramount
|Popular items
|Famous Cheeseballs
|$9.00
6 pieces. Alondra’s famous dough, stuffed with melted mozzarella cheese, tossed in garlic Parmesan butter and topped with grated Parmesan cheese
|16" The Godfather
|$27.00
Pepperoni, ground beef, ham and Italian sausage
|6 - Wing Combo
|$15.00
served with fries, carrots and 1 complimentary ranch
More about ZAlondra's
ZAlondra's
8411 Alondra Blvd, Paramount
|Popular items
|Garlic Parmesan Fries
|$8.00
Fried golden brown and tossed in a garlic Parmesan butter, topped with grated Parmesan cheese
|Ranch Blasted Fries
|$7.50
Fried golden brown and tossed in Alondra’s ranch blast sauce. Topped with fresh chopped green onions
|Famous Cheeseballs
|$7.00
6 pieces. Alondra’s famous dough, stuffed with melted mozzarella cheese, tossed in garlic Parmesan butter and topped with grated Parmesan cheese