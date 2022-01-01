Paramount restaurants you'll love

Go
Paramount restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Paramount

Paramount's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Burger
Burgers
BBQ
Barbeque
Chicken
Chicken
Scroll right

Must-try Paramount restaurants

Smoke and Fire Social Eatery image

 

Smoke and Fire Social Eatery

8009 Alondra, Paramount

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Nashville Hot Chicken$12.99
Brisket Mac$12.99
Waffle Fries$4.99
More about Smoke and Fire Social Eatery
Alondras image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Alondras

8411 Alondra Blvd, Paramount

Avg 3 (1177 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Famous Cheeseballs$9.00
6 pieces. Alondra’s famous dough, stuffed with melted mozzarella cheese, tossed in garlic Parmesan butter and topped with grated Parmesan cheese
16" The Godfather$27.00
Pepperoni, ground beef, ham and Italian sausage
6 - Wing Combo$15.00
served with fries, carrots and 1 complimentary ranch
More about Alondras
ZAlondra's image

 

ZAlondra's

8411 Alondra Blvd, Paramount

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Parmesan Fries$8.00
Fried golden brown and tossed in a garlic Parmesan butter, topped with grated Parmesan cheese
Ranch Blasted Fries$7.50
Fried golden brown and tossed in Alondra’s ranch blast sauce. Topped with fresh chopped green onions
Famous Cheeseballs$7.00
6 pieces. Alondra’s famous dough, stuffed with melted mozzarella cheese, tossed in garlic Parmesan butter and topped with grated Parmesan cheese
More about ZAlondra's
Map

More near Paramount to explore

Downey

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Artesia

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Bellflower

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Bell

No reviews yet

Carson

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Norwalk

Avg 3.4 (4 restaurants)

Compton

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston