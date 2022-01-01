Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Paramount

Go
Paramount restaurants
Toast

Paramount restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Item pic

 

Smoke and Fire Social Eatery

8009 Alondra, Paramount

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
3 Chicken Tenders$9.99
More about Smoke and Fire Social Eatery
Alondras image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Alondras

8411 Alondra Blvd, Paramount

Avg 3 (1177 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Strips$10.00
4 chicken tenders, 1 complimentary ranch and tossed in your choice of sauce
Chicken Strips w/ Side$15.00
4 chicken tenders served with seasoned fries, 1 complimentary ranch and tossed in your choice of sauce
More about Alondras

Browse other tasty dishes in Paramount

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Paramount to explore

Downey

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Artesia

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Compton

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Bellflower

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Carson

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Bell

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Norwalk

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (876 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (68 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (702 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (502 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (869 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (230 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston