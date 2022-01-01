Chicken wraps in Paramount
Paramount restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Alondras - A01 - Paramount
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Alondras - A01 - Paramount
8411 Alondra Blvd, Paramount
|Asian Chicken Wrap
|$16.00
Grilled chicken, Thai chili sauce, Asian slaw, cilantro, cucumber, cashews, carrots, served with a house salad or Kennebec fries
|Buffalo Caesar Chicken Wrap
|$16.00
Buffalo strips, avocado, romaine, buffalo sauce, tomato, parmesan, caesar dressing, served with a house salad or Kennebec fries
More about Fatima's Grill #2 - Paramount - 7906 Alondra Boulevard
Fatima's Grill #2 - Paramount - 7906 Alondra Boulevard
7906 Alondra Boulevard, Paramount
|Crunch Wrap Pollo(Chicken)
|$12.49
14in tortilla beans, guacamole ,lettuce , diced tomato, sour cream , hardshell tostada , mozzarella cheese, protein
|Chicken Shawarma Wrap
|$9.49