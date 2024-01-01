Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic parmesan in Paramount

Paramount restaurants that serve garlic parmesan

Item pic

 

Smoke and Fire Social Eatery - Paramount

8009 Alondra, Paramount

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
6 Garlic Parmesan Wings$13.99
More about Smoke and Fire Social Eatery - Paramount
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

AWSOM - Paramount - A01 - Paramount

8411 Alondra Blvd, Paramount

Avg 3 (1177 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Parmesan Fries$11.99
golden fried fries | tossed in our AWSOM garlic butter sauce | grated parmesan cheese | finished with fresh chopped parsley
More about AWSOM - Paramount - A01 - Paramount

