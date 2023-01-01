Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Paramount

Go
Paramount restaurants
Toast

Paramount restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Banner pic

 

Smoke and Fire Social Eatery - Paramount

8009 Alondra, Paramount

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Tacos$16.99
More about Smoke and Fire Social Eatery - Paramount
Item pic

 

Fatima's Grill #2 - Paramount - 7906 Alondra Boulevard

7906 Alondra Boulevard, Paramount

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp taco 1pc$3.75
Grilled Shrimp, coleslaw, pico de gallo, and spicy ranch sauce.
Quesa Tacos Shrimp 3 pcs$14.99
Curnchy Tortilla, cheese, grilled shrimp, Onions, Cilantro, , Guacamole Sauce
Tuesday shrimp taco 1.99$3.75
More about Fatima's Grill #2 - Paramount - 7906 Alondra Boulevard

Browse other tasty dishes in Paramount

Chicken Tenders

Quesadillas

Mac And Cheese

Tacos

Burritos

Map

More near Paramount to explore

Downey

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Compton

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Artesia

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Carson

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Bellflower

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Bell

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Norwalk

Avg 3.5 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (995 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (844 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (589 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1052 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (416 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (307 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston