Paramour Coffee
Come in and enjoy!
810 4th st • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
810 4th st
wamego KS
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 11:00 am
|Monday
|5:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 11:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Gambino's Pizza
You're Gonna Love It!
Cox Bros BBQ
Manhattan’s only locally-owned BBQ restaurant! Stop by to try our award-winning, made-from-scratch BBQ smoked over a genuine wood-fired pit.
County Line Kitchen
Powered by Cox Bros BBQ, County Line Kitchen specializes in scratch-made soups and comfort food... but there is one catch, it is only for delivery! With Bob Cox's 30+ years of kitchen experience and passion for unique flavor, you will not be disappointed!
Froggys Restaurant
Froggys restaurant, located in Saint Mary’s KS, is a home style family restaurant. Froggys has been a staple in the community for over 10yrs. At Froggys we provide a warm and inviting atmosphere, while offering a wide variety menu; from a traditional breakfast, to burgers, Mexican fajitas, or your moms hot beef. We are known for our hometown service and delicious home cooked meals. Froggys restaurant satisfies your every craving.