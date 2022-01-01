Paramus restaurants you'll love

Go
Paramus restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Paramus

Paramus's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Food Trucks
Caterers
Bagels
Scroll right

Must-try Paramus restaurants

World Flats image

PIZZA

worldFlats

193 Route 17 South, Paramus

Avg 4.8 (15 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Nile$9.50
a falafel mixture, spread on thin lavash bread topped with shredded lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, parsley and pickled vegetables drizzled with house garlic-tahini dressing
Roma$9.75
tomato sauce with a blend of mozzarella and provolone cheeses melted on thin lavash bread topped with roasted vegetables and fresh basil with drizzled extra virgin olive oil
Masala$9.25
spiced chickpea & tomato blend, spread on thin lavash bread topped with roasted onions & tomatoes, sweet potatoes, carrots, peas, chickpeas drizzled with your choice of yogurt or spicy green-chili sauce
More about worldFlats
Savino's Pizza image

PIZZA

Savino's Pizza

285 Oradell Ave, Paramus

Avg 3.1 (77 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Fingers$9.95
Chicken Parmigiana$15.95
Mozzarella Sticks$8.95
More about Savino's Pizza
The 7 Iron Horse image

 

The 7 Iron Horse

314 Paramus Rd, Paramus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The 7 Iron Horse
Map

More near Paramus to explore

Paterson

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Fair Lawn

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Teaneck

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Westwood

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Hackensack

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

Garfield

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Hawthorne

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Lodi

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston