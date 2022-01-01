Go
ParaVida Wellness is now available at Fit Lab Rockport!
Grab-and-go style meals for breakfast, lunch, AND dinner! Offering snacks, desserts, salads, soups, cold-pressed juices, real fruit smoothies, and MORE!
Everything is 100% gluten, dairy and processed sugar FREE!

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

1405 E airline Rd • $$

Popular Items

Energy Balls$5.99
Quinoa & Kale Salad$7.99
Massaged organic kale, quinoa, shredded carrots, chickpeas, pepitas & hemp seeds served w/ oil free red wine vinaigrette.
Cal 270 Fat 8 Carb 39 Pro 12 Sodium 450
Pork Eggroll in a Bowl Regular$8.99
All natural ground pork stir fried with green beans, organic red peppers and cabbage.
Cal 170 Pro 11g Fat 10g Carb 10g Sod 350mg
Peanut Butter Energy Balls$4.99
Soba Noodles$7.50
Organic quinoa noodles tossed with red peppers, mushrooms, broccoli, and green beans in our Asian Sauce.
Cal 240 Fat 3.5 Carb 46 Pro 7 Sodium 520
Chocolate Fat Bombs$4.99
Smothered Steak Reg$9.99
Organic, Grass-fed ground beef patty smothered with mushroom and onion sauce served with potato cauli mash and green beans.
Cal 330 Pro 24g Fat 19g Carb 16g Sod 250mg
Beef Bites with Green Beans Reg$8.99
All natural beef bites seasoned with organic spices and served with sauteed green beans. Cal 220 Pro 20g Fat 8g Carb 15g Sod 110mg
Steak & Potatoes Reg$9.99
Oven roasted beef bites seasoned w/ organic spices & served w/ baby potatoes & green beans
Cal 230 Pro 21g Fat 19g Carb 15g Sod 110mg
Brownies$3.99
Almond flour, housemade chocolate, eggs, coconut palm sugar, vanilla
Cal 80 Pro 1 Fat 5 Carb 8 Sod 0
1405 E airline Rd

Victoria TX

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
