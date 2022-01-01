ParaVida Wellness
ParaVida Wellness is now available at Fit Lab Rockport!
Grab-and-go style meals for breakfast, lunch, AND dinner! Offering snacks, desserts, salads, soups, cold-pressed juices, real fruit smoothies, and MORE!
Everything is 100% gluten, dairy and processed sugar FREE!
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
1405 E airline Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1405 E airline Rd
Victoria TX
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
