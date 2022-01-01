Parc de Ville
Come in and enjoy!
8296 Glass Alley • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
8296 Glass Alley
Fairfax VA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Oath Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
District Dumplings
Come in and enjoy!
BOBAPOP TEA BAR
Brewing happiness for you everyday!
Alta Strada Mosaic
Alta Strada was born from the simple wish to share great ingredients, honored flavors and a warm welcome with neighbors and friends. Always expect housemade pastas, authentic Italian classics and great reds (cocktails too).
With our carry out and delivery business, we are now featuring margaritas, sangrias and negronis "to go". Check out our wines too! Thanks for all the support.