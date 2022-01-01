Go
Toast

Parc de Ville

Come in and enjoy!

8296 Glass Alley • $$

Avg 4.2 (466 reviews)

Popular Items

Salmon en Croûte$32.00
potato crust, maitaki mushroom, spinach, lemon beurre blanc
Chocolate Hazelnut Pots de Creme$10.00
chocolate hazelnut custard, chantilly, raspberries, chocolate crumbs
Le Burger Royale$17.00
grilled all-beef patty, american cheese, bacon, pickles, club sauce, lettuce, pommes frites
Riz au Lait$9.00
vanilla rice pudding, salted caramel
Pate de Campagne$15.00
country pork pate, pistachio, apricot, cornichons, grain mustard
Salade César$14.00
gem lettuce, classic parmesan-anchovy dressing, boquerones, croutons
Smoked Salmon Rillettes$14.00
horseradish, dill, creme fraiche, trout roe, toast
Paris Brest$12.00
choux pastry, hazelnut mousseline, toasted almonds
Croque Madame$16.00
grilled ham & gruyere sandwich, sauce mornay, pommes frites
Soupe a l'Oignon$12.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

8296 Glass Alley

Fairfax VA

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Oath Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

District Dumplings

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

BOBAPOP TEA BAR

No reviews yet

Brewing happiness for you everyday!

Alta Strada Mosaic

No reviews yet

Alta Strada was born from the simple wish to share great ingredients, honored flavors and a warm welcome with neighbors and friends. Always expect housemade pastas, authentic Italian classics and great reds (cocktails too).
With our carry out and delivery business, we are now featuring margaritas, sangrias and negronis "to go". Check out our wines too! Thanks for all the support.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston