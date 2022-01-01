Paris Baguette - 1032 - Junction Blvd
Open today 6:00 AM - 11:59 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
Location
37-38 Junction Boulevard, Queens NY 11368
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pio Pio 05 - Jackson Heights - 84-21 Northern Blvd
No Reviews
84-21 Northern Blvd JACKSON HEIGHTS, NY 11372
View restaurant
Pio Pio 02 - Jackson Heights - 8402 Northern Blvd
No Reviews
8402 NORTHERN BLVD JACKSON HEIGHTS, NY 11372
View restaurant
Dalton's Bar and Grill - 84-14 Astoria Blvd
4.3 • 70
84-14 Astoria Blvd East Elmhurst, NY 11370
View restaurant