Go
Banner picView gallery

Paris Baguette - 4513 - Hilton Head

Open today 6:00 AM - 11:59 PM

review star

No reviews yet

95N MATHEW DR

HILTON HEAD, SC 29928

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:59 pm

Restaurant info

Website

Location

95N MATHEW DR, HILTON HEAD SC 29928

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Brubaker's Café and Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
13 N Main Street Sumter, SC 29150
View restaurantnext
What The Food Truck - Sumter Farmers Market 200 Miller Rd. 11-5pm Friday
orange starNo Reviews
Sumter Sumter, SC 29154
View restaurantnext
Carolina Crab House - Sumter
orange starNo Reviews
1121 Broad Street Sumter, SC 29150
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Sumter, SC
orange starNo Reviews
105 E WESMARK BLVD. SUMTER, SC 29150
View restaurantnext
The Restaurant at Second Mill
orange starNo Reviews
2390 Broad St. Sumter, SC 29150
View restaurantnext
Big Bad Bob's BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
2665 Peach Orchard Rd Ste E Dalzell, SC 29040
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in HILTON HEAD

The Old Oyster Factory
orange star4.5 • 5,250
101 Marshland Road Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
View restaurantnext
Red Fish Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 4,991
8 Archer Road Hilton Head Island, SC 29928
View restaurantnext
It's Greek To Me
orange star4.5 • 2,091
11 Lagoon Rd Hilton Head Isla, SC 29928
View restaurantnext
Street Meet The American Tavern
orange star4.5 • 1,532
95 Mathews Dr D11 Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
View restaurantnext
Main Street Cafe & Pub
orange star4.5 • 956
1411 Main St. Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
View restaurantnext
Gusto Ristorante
orange star4.4 • 642
430 William Hilton Pkwy Suite 301 Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near HILTON HEAD

Bluffton

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Tybee Island

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Beaufort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (123 restaurants)

Ridgeland

No reviews yet

Pooler

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Richmond Hill

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Johns Island

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (131 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Paris Baguette - 4513 - Hilton Head

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston