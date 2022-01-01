Paris Baguette - 4513 - Hilton Head
Open today 6:00 AM - 11:59 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
Location
95N MATHEW DR, HILTON HEAD SC 29928
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
What The Food Truck - Sumter Farmers Market 200 Miller Rd. 11-5pm Friday
No Reviews
Sumter Sumter, SC 29154
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in HILTON HEAD
Street Meet The American Tavern
4.5 • 1,532
95 Mathews Dr D11 Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
View restaurant