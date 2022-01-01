Go
Toast

Paris Baguette

Come in and enjoy!

PASTRY

308 Chimney Rock Rd. • $$

Avg 4.7 (305 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
QR Codes
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

308 Chimney Rock Rd.

Bound Brook NJ

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ovations Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lombardi Pizza Co.

No reviews yet

True Neapolitan pizza should be a balance of all its ingredients.
The tomatoes should be bright.
The mozzarella—salty, sweet, and creamy. The basil—aromatic and vibrant—and the olive oil should bring it all together with a delicate finish.

Social Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dartcor

No reviews yet

Breakfast Hours:
7:00am - 10:00am | Lunch Hours
11:00am - 2:00pm

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston