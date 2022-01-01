Paris Baguette
Come in and enjoy!
PASTRY
1111 Story Road #1076 • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1111 Story Road #1076
San Jose CA
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Fire Wings Story Road
Come in and enjoy!
La Plaza Taqueria - San Jose
Come in and enjoy!
Tostadas
Come in and enjoy!
Tortas Ahogadas Tradicion Tapatia
Tortas Ahogadas- un pedacito de Guadalajara aqui en San Jose