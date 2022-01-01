Paris Baguette

Cloudy Co

Cloudy Co focuses on presenting tea culture as well as the diversity of the tastes of teas from all over the world. Our store carries more than 20 of the finest teas from China, Japan and Sri Lanka. Our customer would be able to experience our teas through tea ceremony at our tasting bar. Asides from the tasting bar, we also serve our finest teas as specially made beverage drinks. We have teas with seasonal fruits and fresh brewed teas with our most popular cream foam topping. We also serve tea based smoothies and different flavored milk teas. Every single cup of drinks is made with our heart. We’d love to share our artisan spirit through each sip of our drinks.

