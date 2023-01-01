Paris Baguette - 4016-FR - Arrowbrook Centre
Open today 6:00 AM - 11:59 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
Location
2324 Silver Arrow Way, Herndon VA 20171
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Stone's Cove Kitbar - 2403 Centreville Rd
No Reviews
2403 Centreville Rd Herndon, VA 20171
View restaurant
Ned Devine's Irish Gastro Pub & Restaurant - 2465 Centreville Road
No Reviews
2465 Centreville Road Herndon, VA 20171
View restaurant
Kabobi By The Helmand - Dulles Station Blvd
No Reviews
2321A Dulles Station Blvd Herndon, VA 20171
View restaurant