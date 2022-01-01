Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Paris Baguette - 129 Kensington High St
Main picView gallery

Paris Baguette - 129 Kensington High St

Open today 8:00 AM - 11:59 PM

review star

No reviews yet

129 Kensington High St

London, GB W8 6SU

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:59 pm

Location

129 Kensington High St, London GB W8 6SU

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sammy's Halal Food
orange starNo Reviews
204 Bedford AVE Brooklyn, NY 11249
View restaurantnext
Le Bab - Kingly Court
orange starNo Reviews
Top Floor London, GB W1B5PW
View restaurantnext
Paris Baguette - Battersea
orange starNo Reviews
005 The Power Station Upper Ground FloorBattersea Power StationCircus Road South London, GB SW11 8BZ
View restaurantnext
Le Bab - Battersea
orange starNo Reviews
battersea power station, Circus Rd W, Nine Elms London, GB SW8 5BN
View restaurantnext
Le Bab Brixton
orange starNo Reviews
408 Coldharbour Lane London, GB SW9 8LF
View restaurantnext
Le Bab - Spitalfields
orange starNo Reviews
16 Commercial Street London, GB E16LW
View restaurantnext

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Paris Baguette - 129 Kensington High St

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston