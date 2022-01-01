Paris Baguette - 129 Kensington High St
Open today 8:00 AM - 11:59 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Location
129 Kensington High St, London GB W8 6SU
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Paris Baguette - Battersea
No Reviews
005 The Power Station Upper Ground FloorBattersea Power StationCircus Road South London, GB SW11 8BZ
View restaurant
Le Bab - Battersea
No Reviews
battersea power station, Circus Rd W, Nine Elms London, GB SW8 5BN
View restaurant