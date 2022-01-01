Paris Baguette
Come in and enjoy!
PASTRY
315 Castro St • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
315 Castro St
Mountain View CA
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
La Fontaine Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Amici's
Authentic New York-style pizzas, pastas, salads, and flame roasted chicken wings available for pickup and delivery throughout Mountain View.
Steins Beer Garden
STEINS is a full-scale New American restaurant featuring 32 handles of craft and import beers on draft, hand-crafted cocktails and a robust wine and spirits selection. We are heavily engaged in the Bay Area craft beer scene and our all-scratch kitchen proudly serves New American cuisine from Executive Chef Cheke Guzman
Ephesus
A family operation. We offer simple yet brilliantly executed Mediterranean dishes & food