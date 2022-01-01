Paris Baguette
Come in and enjoy!
PASTRY
210-20 Northern Boulevard • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
210-20 Northern Boulevard
Bayside NY
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Press 195
With the combination of fresh, original pressed sandwiches, creative salads, famous Belgian style fries, crave-worthy burgers, great appetizers and service that makes you feel at home, it's no wonder everybody is raving about us!
42-38 Bell Blvd
Specializing in a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, The Naked Bird is your new go-to lunch and dinner spot to satisfy all your crispy cravings! From wings, salads and sandwiches to a wide range of sides, our menu features the cleanest, most delicious organic and all-natural ingredients you’re sure to love. Powered by Bareburger.
Papazzio Restaurant & Caterer
Boun Appetito!
Trattoria 35
Come in and enjoy!