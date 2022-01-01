Go
Paris Banh Mi & Bakery

1237 Bardstown Road

Milk Tea$4.85
Freshly made tea with Earl Grey Black Leaves with non-diary cream
B4. SHREDDED CHICKEN (Ga Xe )$6.95
A french - VietNamese hybrid consisting of an airy baguette including Grilled Chicken meat along with pate , butter . cucumber . jalapenos, source vegetables and cilantro
B1. SPECIAL COMBINATION (Dac Biet )$7.95
A french - VietNamese hybrid consisting of an airy baguette including VietNamese cold cuts , such as sliced pork meat ( pork roll, jambon , and steam pork ) along with pate , butter . cucumber . jalapenos, source vegetables and cilantro
Paris Fruit tea$5.50
Green tea peach flavored, with oranges, apples, kiwis, and lemons
B12. Banh Mi Bowl (Banh Mi To)$7.95
white rice, grilled pork, and all the banhmi's veggies
Taro Milk Tea$4.85
B7.PATE Pork Char Siu (Pate Thit )$6.95
A french - VietNamese hybrid consisting of an airy baguette including Steam Pork meat along with pate , butter . cucumber . jalapenos, source vegetables and cilantro
B9.Beef Cheesesteak ( Banh Mi Bo Pho Mai)$7.95
Stir-fried beef with onions , banana peppers, slice mushroom , mozzarella cheese and Tikka Masala Sauce .
B2. GRILLED PORK (Thit Nuong )$6.95
A french - VietNamese hybrid consisting of an airy baguette including Grilled Pork meat , along with pate , butter . cucumber . jalapenos, source vegetables and cilantro
B8. VEGETARIAN (Chay )$6.95
A french - VietNamese hybrid consisting of an airy baguette including Organic TOFU along with pate , butter . cucumber . jalapenos, source vegetables and cilantro
1237 Bardstown Road

Louisville KY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
