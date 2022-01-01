Paris In Town®
A taste of France in South Florida!
Breakfast & Lunch: Gourmet Sandwiches, Paninis, Salads, Homemade Soups, Crepes and Pastries. Cafe au Lait, Cappuccino, Espresso, Organic Teas, Imported Wine and Cheese, Smoked Salmon, European beers, and a lot more..
11460 US Highway One
11460 US Highway One
North Palm Beach FL
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 4:30 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 4:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 4:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 4:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 4:30 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 4:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 4:30 pm
