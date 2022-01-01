Paris American restaurants
you'll love
/
Paris
/
American
Must-try American restaurants in Paris
Fourmans
3615 Hwy 79 North, Paris
No reviews yet
Popular items
Fried pickles
$5.95
Large Handtossed
$13.95
Corn Nuggets
$5.95
More about Fourmans
Ace's Restaurant
1516 E Wood St, Paris
No reviews yet
Popular items
Individual BLT Pizza
$8.25
More about Ace's Restaurant
More near Paris to explore
Clarksville
Avg 3.8
(14 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Columbia
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Paducah
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Martin
No reviews yet
Madisonville
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Murray
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
Union City
No reviews yet
Grand Rivers
Avg 3.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Martin
No reviews yet
Union City
No reviews yet
Jackson
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Paducah
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Clarksville
Avg 3.8
(14 restaurants)
Madisonville
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(127 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(590 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(203 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(484 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(269 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(203 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston