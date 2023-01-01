Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Paris

Go
Paris restaurants
Toast

Paris restaurants that serve chili

Shogun Hibachi & Sushi image

 

Shogun Hibachi & Sushi

3450 Lamar Ave, Paris

No reviews yet
Takeout
2 oz Spicy Chili Sauce$0.50
2 oz Sweet chili sauce$0.50
More about Shogun Hibachi & Sushi
Main pic

 

Love & Bagels - Downtown 127

127 Lamar Avenue, Paris

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hatch Chili Jam$20.00
More about Love & Bagels - Downtown 127
Map

More near Paris to explore

Mckinney

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Rockwall

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Wylie

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Greenville

No reviews yet

Denison

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Royse City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Gilmer

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durant

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Texarkana

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Longview

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (606 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (168 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (988 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (439 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston