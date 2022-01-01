Go
Toast

Parish Cafe & Bar

Parish Cafe & Bar is best known for our famous menu filled with decadent sandwiches, created by the most renowned award winning Chef's in Boston’s dining scene. We also offer a full bar, with an extensive selection of beer, featuring an impressive rotating beer draft menu.

SANDWICHES

361 Boylston Street • $$

Avg 4 (1441 reviews)

Popular Items

TOMATO BISQUE - TOGO$8.95
LE MISTRAL$23.95
Chef Mitchell Randall of Ostra
Garlic and rosemary marinated medium rare beef tenderloin, arugula, truffle aioli, caramelized onions, chive mashed potato,
bel paese cheese, crispy onion, served on ciabatta bread with a side of potato chips
THE BRISTOL$20.95
CHEF BROOKE VOSIKA - WANDERING CHEF
grilled chicken breast marinated with garlic, rosemary & thyme, topped with boursin cheese, béarnaise aioli, buttery bibb lettuce & freshly sliced tomato. served on toasted rosemary focaccia, sided with arugula salad dressed in lemon vinaigrette, shaved parmesan & fresh lemon zest
THE BRAVAS$20.95
Chef Cassie Piuma of Sarma
prosciutto, chorizo, manchego cheese, crispy brussel sprouts, garlic aioli, cilantro, hot sauce, and sweet onion butter, served on a grilled sesame torta bun, sided with potato salad
THE ZUNI ROLL$17.95
Norma Gillaspie
smoked turkey, crispy bacon, chopped scallions, dill havarti cheese, served on a warm flour tortilla with cranberry chipotle sauce, sided with creamy potato salad
THE PARISH CHICKEN SANDWICH$19.95
Parish Cafe & Bar
baked buttermilk chicken breast, sliced tomato, romaine lettuce, sharp cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, house pickles, and chipotle aioli, served on a deluxe roll, sided with potato salad
BOWL-O-RINGS$13.95
our famous beer battered onion rings, served with chipotle aioli dipping sauce
THE EGGPLANT MILANESA$18.95
Chef Jamie Bissonnette of Coppa,
Toro & Little Donkey
thin sliced pan-fried eggplant, avocado, slow-roasted black bean spread, oaxaca cheese, chipotle aioli, served on a sesame torta roll, sided with chipotle mexican cole slaw
HOT & COLD CHICKEN SALAD$19.95
grilled chicken breast, arugula, caramelized almonds, snap peas, carrots, warm jasmine rice, sesame soy vinaigrette dressing
THE BENNY$18.95
Chef Ken Oringer of Toro, Little Donkey, and Uni
vietnamese spicy grilled chicken, julienned vegetables, mint and coriander mayo, served on a french baguette, sided with purple cabbage slaw, thai basil & cracked peanuts.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Seating
Bike Parking
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

361 Boylston Street

Boston MA

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tatte Bakery | Back Bay

No reviews yet

Boston | Cambridge | Brookline

Cafe Services

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Holidays, Pop-Ups + Special Events

No reviews yet

Blackbird Doughnuts® Holiday Specials, Pop-Up's + Special Events for Pre-Order!

Boloco

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston