Go
Main picView gallery

The Parlour - 499 Pennsylvania Ave Ste D

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

499 Pennsylvania Ave Ste D

Glen Ellyn, IL 60137

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

499 Pennsylvania Ave Ste D, Glen Ellyn IL 60137

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Two Hound Red
orange starNo Reviews
486 Pennsylvania Ave Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
View restaurantnext
A Toda Madre
orange star4.5 • 1,632
499 N. Main St. Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
View restaurantnext
Lil Donkeys - Glen Ellyn
orange starNo Reviews
499 North Main Street Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
View restaurantnext
Bonita Bowls - Glen Ellyn - 524 Crescent Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
524 Crescent Blvd Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
View restaurantnext
The Joy Bar
orange starNo Reviews
548 Crescent Boulevard Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
View restaurantnext
Made In Italy Trattoria - 476 Forest Ave
orange star4.6 • 632
476 Forest Ave Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Glen Ellyn

fire + wine - Glen Ellyn, IL
orange star4.6 • 2,336
433 N Main S Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
View restaurantnext
A Toda Madre
orange star4.5 • 1,632
499 N. Main St. Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
View restaurantnext
Blackberry Market - Glen Ellyn
orange star4.6 • 1,195
401 N Main ST Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
View restaurantnext
Made In Italy Trattoria - 476 Forest Ave
orange star4.6 • 632
476 Forest Ave Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
View restaurantnext
Nobel House - Glen Ellyn
orange star4.5 • 503
419 North Main Street Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
View restaurantnext
Sushi Ukai - Glen Ellyn
orange star4.6 • 360
419 N Main St Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Glen Ellyn

Wheaton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Lombard

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Villa Park

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Lisle

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Carol Stream

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Downers Grove

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Bloomingdale

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Oak Brook

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The Parlour - 499 Pennsylvania Ave Ste D

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston