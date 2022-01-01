Go
Toast

PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE

Come in and enjoy!

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2215 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd • $$

Avg 4.6 (3749 reviews)

Popular Items

Reg Pork Sandwich$8.25
Funny Bonz & Chicken 2 x 6 Combo$8.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2215 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd

West Palm Beach FL

Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Palm Beach Brisket & BBQ

No reviews yet

Palm Beach Brisket & BBQ was born out of the concept of offering Prime Halal Non-GMO all-natural Prime Brisket, coming from cows that are free-range, grass-fed, and never given hormones or antibiotics.
Palm Beach Brisket & BBQ has been known to have the most delicious brisket on this side of Texas. Its founder Cleveland Stubbs prides himself on making his food from scratch daily, from it’s rubs to its sauces, sides, and desserts.
Palm Beach Brisket & BBQ has had a history of sourcing out the absolute best meats you can get.
As Palm Beach Brisket & BBQ moves from private catering venues to its new home, we promise that our meats will be all-natural and only Prime, we strive to make sure our food meets and exceed your expectations.
“WE HOPE YOU COME FOR THE BBQ, BUT STAY BECAUSE YOU’RE FAMILY”

C.R. Chicks - Village Blvd.

No reviews yet

It's not just a restaurant, it's an attitude!!

Citrus Jamaica Grill

No reviews yet

www.CitrusFreshGrill.com

Yum Creamery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston