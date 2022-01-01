Go
PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE

Get ready for the best BBQ in Palm Beach County for the last 30 years.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.50
Beef Platter$15.00
Reg Pork Sandwich$8.25
To Go Tea$3.25
Full Spare Ribs$20.00
To Go Fresh Squeezed Lemonade$3.50
Rib & Wing Combo$22.00
Kid Chicken Fingers$8.00
Chicken Tenders$12.50
1 lb Pork Mo$19.00
Location

6775 W Indiantown Rd

Jupiter FL

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
