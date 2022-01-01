Go
Toast

PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE

Get ready for the best BBQ in Palm Beach County for the last 30 years.

4796 N. Congress Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

2pc Fried Chicken Dark$8.00
Rib +1 Combo$17.00
See full menu

Location

4796 N. Congress Avenue

Boynton Beach FL

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Hive Waterfront Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Aloha Bakery & Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA ROX

No reviews yet

🍕Artisan-Style
🌿Organic, Non-GMO, & Locally Sourced Ingredients
🍻Craft Beer & Wine come in and enjoy!

The Brass Tap

No reviews yet

With over 100 bottled beers, 80 beers on draft, fine wines, and delicious menu items, we are the number one destination for craft beer lovers seeking an upscale experience in Boynton Beach and all of South Florida. Our constantly rotating draft menu offers a rare selection of craft beers that you won’t find anywhere else.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston