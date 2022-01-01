PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE
Get ready for the best BBQ in Palm Beach County for the last 30 years.
4796 N. Congress Avenue
Popular Items
Location
4796 N. Congress Avenue
Boynton Beach FL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Hive Waterfront Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Aloha Bakery & Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA ROX
🍕Artisan-Style
🌿Organic, Non-GMO, & Locally Sourced Ingredients
🍻Craft Beer & Wine come in and enjoy!
The Brass Tap
With over 100 bottled beers, 80 beers on draft, fine wines, and delicious menu items, we are the number one destination for craft beer lovers seeking an upscale experience in Boynton Beach and all of South Florida. Our constantly rotating draft menu offers a rare selection of craft beers that you won’t find anywhere else.