PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE

Get ready for the best BBQ in Palm Beach County for the last 30 years.

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

220 NW Peacock Blvd • $$

Avg 4.4 (2152 reviews)

Popular Items

Burger$10.00
Side Cornbread$3.25
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.50
Stew-Bowl$9.00
BLT Sandwich$8.50
Pork Platter$12.00
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Georgia Pig Sandwich$9.50
1 lb Pork Mo$17.00
Lebron Sandwich$13.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

220 NW Peacock Blvd

Port St Lucie FL

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
